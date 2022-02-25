Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

32,728 KM

Details Description Features

$29,494

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

GTI Trendline - Sièges Chauffants, Caméra de Recul

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

  • Listing ID: 8420519
  • Stock #: 3380211
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU2KM012885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,728 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC HATCH, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CARPLAY

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

