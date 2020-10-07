Menu
2020 Honda Civic

3,041 KM

Details Description Features

$22,894

+ tax & licensing
$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Berline LX Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

2020 Honda Civic

Berline LX Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

3,041KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010908
  • Stock #: 3096202
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51LH013129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3096202
  • Mileage 3,041 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

