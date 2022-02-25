Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

23,614 KM

Details Description Features

$32,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate 1.6T - AWD, Sièges & Volant Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate 1.6T - AWD, Sièges & Volant Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8368983
  2. 8368983
  3. 8368983
  4. 8368983
  5. 8368983
  6. 8368983
  7. 8368983
  8. 8368983
  9. 8368983
  10. 8368983
  11. 8368983
  12. 8368983
  13. 8368983
  14. 8368983
  15. 8368983
  16. 8368983
  17. 8368983
  18. 8368983
  19. 8368983
  20. 8368983
  21. 8368983
  22. 8368983
  23. 8368983
  24. 8368983
  25. 8368983
  26. 8368983
  27. 8368983
  28. 8368983
  29. 8368983
  30. 8368983
  31. 8368983
  32. 8368983
  33. 8368983
  34. 8368983
  35. 8368983
  36. 8368983
Contact Seller

$32,794

+ taxes & licensing

23,614KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8368983
  • Stock #: 3371411
  • VIN: KM8K5CA58LU430468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tangerine Comet
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,614 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, AWD

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 20,710 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 64,299 KM
$29,994 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 73,257 KM
$20,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory