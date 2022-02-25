Menu
2020 Kia Optima

16,871 KM

Details Description Features

$30,494

+ tax & licensing
$30,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima

EX - Sièges & Volant en Cuir Chauffant

2020 Kia Optima

EX - Sièges & Volant en Cuir Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$30,494

+ taxes & licensing

16,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420507
  • Stock #: 3383411
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L32LG433046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,871 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CARPLAY

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

