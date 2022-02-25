2020 Kia Optima

$30,494 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 8 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8420507

8420507 Stock #: 3383411

3383411 VIN: 5XXGU4L32LG433046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 16,871 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer Parking Assistance FULLY EQUIPPED Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.