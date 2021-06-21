Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sportage

32,448 KM

Details Description Features

$22,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7487706
  2. 7487706
  3. 7487706
  4. 7487706
  5. 7487706
  6. 7487706
  7. 7487706
  8. 7487706
  9. 7487706
  10. 7487706
  11. 7487706
  12. 7487706
  13. 7487706
  14. 7487706
  15. 7487706
  16. 7487706
  17. 7487706
  18. 7487706
  19. 7487706
  20. 7487706
  21. 7487706
  22. 7487706
  23. 7487706
  24. 7487706
  25. 7487706
  26. 7487706
  27. 7487706
  28. 7487706
  29. 7487706
Contact Seller

$22,494

+ taxes & licensing

32,448KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7487706
  • Stock #: 3257412
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC0L7767758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,448 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 53,881 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Co...
 88,696 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 60,030 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory