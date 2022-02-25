2020 Mazda CX-3

$27,994 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8368980

8368980 Stock #: 3373216

3373216 VIN: JM1DKFC75L1470952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,202 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.