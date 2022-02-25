Menu
2020 Mazda CX-3

48,202 KM

Details Description Features

$27,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

GS - AWD, Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffant

GS - AWD, Caméra de Recul, Sièges Chauffant

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

48,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368980
  • Stock #: 3373216
  • VIN: JM1DKFC75L1470952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,202 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, ELECTRIC DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, USB INPUT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,  PUSH TO START 

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

