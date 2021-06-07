2020 Mazda CX-9

$34,494 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 8 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7329437

7329437 Stock #: 3243812

3243812 VIN: JM3TCBCY5L0403873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 29,847 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Electric Seats Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation System FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.