2020 Mazda CX-9

29,847 KM

Details Description Features

$34,494

+ tax & licensing
$34,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

GS-L AWD - NAVIGATION - TOIT OUVRANT - A/C -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$34,494

+ taxes & licensing

29,847KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7329437
  Stock #: 3243812
  VIN: JM3TCBCY5L0403873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 29,847 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

