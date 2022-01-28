2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

$43,994 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 8 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252767

8252767 Stock #: 3365012

3365012 VIN: JA4J24A5XLZ604780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3365012

Mileage 17,803 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Aux input Power Tailgate Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Automatic day-night rearview mirror Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.