2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

17,803 KM

$43,994

+ tax & licensing
$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL AWD SIÈGE ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT - TOIT OUVRANT

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL AWD SIÈGE ET VOLANT CHAUFFANT - TOIT OUVRANT

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$43,994

+ taxes & licensing

17,803KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8252767
  Stock #: 3365012
  VIN: JA4J24A5XLZ604780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3365012
  • Mileage 17,803 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Aux input
Power Tailgate
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

