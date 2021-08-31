Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan NV200

79,492 KM

Details Description Features

$26,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan NV200

2020 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo Air Climatisé

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo Air Climatisé

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7912944
  2. 7912944
  3. 7912944
  4. 7912944
  5. 7912944
  6. 7912944
  7. 7912944
  8. 7912944
  9. 7912944
  10. 7912944
  11. 7912944
  12. 7912944
  13. 7912944
  14. 7912944
  15. 7912944
  16. 7912944
  17. 7912944
  18. 7912944
  19. 7912944
  20. 7912944
  21. 7912944
  22. 7912944
  23. 7912944
  24. 7912944
  25. 7912944
  26. 7912944
  27. 7912944
Contact Seller

$26,494

+ taxes & licensing

79,492KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7912944
  • Stock #: 3311219
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KNXLK694894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 3311219
  • Mileage 79,492 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

TWO SLIDING DOORS, A/C, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUX INPUT & USB

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 116,989 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier...
 85,002 KM
$34,994 + tax & lic
2015 BMW i3 Air Clim...
 29,950 KM
$21,894 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory