2020 RAM 1500

39,615 KM

$44,994

+ tax & licensing
$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Tradesman - Air Climatisé

2020 RAM 1500

Tradesman - Air Climatisé

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

39,615KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7912947
  • Stock #: 3317212
  • VIN: 1C6RRFGG7LN197850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,615 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

4X4, 5' 7" BED, TRAILER ASSIST, BACK-UP CAMERA, A/C, TRAILER HITCH, KEYLESS START, AUX & USB, HEATED MIRRORS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

