2020 Toyota Tundra

62,065 KM

Details Description Features

$59,994

+ tax & licensing
$59,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2020 Toyota Tundra

2020 Toyota Tundra

CREW MAX 4X4 V8

2020 Toyota Tundra

CREW MAX 4X4 V8

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$59,994

+ taxes & licensing

62,065KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7856520
  Stock #: 3306715
  VIN: 5TFDY5F13LX887161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,065 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIVE, MAG 18", TOUCH SCREEN 8", HEATED SEAT, TRAILER ASSIST, BEDCOVER, HITCH, BLUETOOTH, 5.5 FEET BOX

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Electric Seats
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
HITCH
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

