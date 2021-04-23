Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

6,148 KM

Details Description Features

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

6,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7015967
  • Stock #: 3195019
  • VIN: KL79MPS25MB020254

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,148 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear-Window Wiper
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

