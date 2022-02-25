Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

28,457 KM

Details Description Features

$27,494

+ tax & licensing
$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Sièges Chauffants, Caméra de Recul

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Sièges Chauffants, Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$27,494

+ taxes & licensing

28,457KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8442291
  • Stock #: 3388111
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG7MU191687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,457 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC DOORS, APPLE CARPLAY

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

