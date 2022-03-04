Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

29,193 KM

Details Description Features

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Apple CarPlay, Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential - Apple CarPlay, Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8517176
  2. 8517176
  3. 8517176
  4. 8517176
  5. 8517176
  6. 8517176
  7. 8517176
  8. 8517176
  9. 8517176
  10. 8517176
  11. 8517176
  12. 8517176
  13. 8517176
  14. 8517176
  15. 8517176
  16. 8517176
  17. 8517176
  18. 8517176
  19. 8517176
  20. 8517176
  21. 8517176
  22. 8517176
  23. 8517176
  24. 8517176
  25. 8517176
  26. 8517176
  27. 8517176
  28. 8517176
  29. 8517176
Contact Seller

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

29,193KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8517176
  • Stock #: 3392811
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU183644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,193 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, USB INPUT, APPLE CARPLAY

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 77,238 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 29,193 KM
$26,994 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 93,737 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory