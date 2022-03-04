2021 Hyundai Elantra...

$26,994 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 1 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8517176

8517176 Stock #: 3392811

3392811 VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU183644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,193 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.