Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Forte

21,502 KM

Details Description Features

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX AUTOMATIQUE - Toit ouvrant - Climatiseur -

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX AUTOMATIQUE - Toit ouvrant - Climatiseur -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7417820
  2. 7417820
  3. 7417820
  4. 7417820
  5. 7417820
  6. 7417820
  7. 7417820
  8. 7417820
  9. 7417820
  10. 7417820
  11. 7417820
  12. 7417820
  13. 7417820
  14. 7417820
  15. 7417820
  16. 7417820
  17. 7417820
  18. 7417820
  19. 7417820
  20. 7417820
  21. 7417820
  22. 7417820
  23. 7417820
  24. 7417820
  25. 7417820
Contact Seller

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

21,502KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7417820
  • Stock #: 3253912
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD2ME293353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,502 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Ford Edge TITAN...
 96,493 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 44,523 KM
$13,494 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage LX...
 52,001 KM
$22,794 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory