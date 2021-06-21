2021 Mazda CX-30

$29,994 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7487709

7487709 Stock #: 3267116

3267116 VIN: 3MVDMBCL6MM216959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 8,550 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Keyless Start Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.