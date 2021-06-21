Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda CX-30

8,550 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7487709
  2. 7487709
  3. 7487709
  4. 7487709
  5. 7487709
  6. 7487709
  7. 7487709
  8. 7487709
  9. 7487709
  10. 7487709
  11. 7487709
  12. 7487709
  13. 7487709
  14. 7487709
  15. 7487709
  16. 7487709
  17. 7487709
  18. 7487709
  19. 7487709
  20. 7487709
  21. 7487709
  22. 7487709
  23. 7487709
  24. 7487709
  25. 7487709
  26. 7487709
  27. 7487709
  28. 7487709
  29. 7487709
  30. 7487709
Contact Seller

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

8,550KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7487709
  • Stock #: 3267116
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL6MM216959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,550 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 53,881 KM
$19,494 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Co...
 88,696 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 60,030 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory