Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

37,704 KM

Details Description Features

$29,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AWD - Caméra de Recul, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AWD - Caméra de Recul, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8517161
  2. 8517161
  3. 8517161
  4. 8517161
  5. 8517161
  6. 8517161
  7. 8517161
  8. 8517161
  9. 8517161
  10. 8517161
  11. 8517161
  12. 8517161
  13. 8517161
  14. 8517161
  15. 8517161
  16. 8517161
  17. 8517161
  18. 8517161
  19. 8517161
  20. 8517161
  21. 8517161
  22. 8517161
  23. 8517161
  24. 8517161
  25. 8517161
  26. 8517161
  27. 8517161
Contact Seller

$29,794

+ taxes & licensing

37,704KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8517161
  • Stock #: 3396812
  • VIN: JA4AJUAU5MU601231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,704 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, USB INPUT, APPLE CARPLAY

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Nissan Murano S...
 99,691 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX A-Spe...
 120,716 KM
$19,994 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 44,325 KM
$29,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory