2021 Nissan NV200
Compact Cargo S CLIMATISEUR - BLUETOOTH
Location
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
47,159KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252779
- Stock #: 3360715
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN5MK695047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 47,159 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!
Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
