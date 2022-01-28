Menu
2021 Nissan NV200

47,159 KM

$35,994

+ tax & licensing
$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo S CLIMATISEUR - BLUETOOTH

2021 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo S CLIMATISEUR - BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

47,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252779
  • Stock #: 3360715
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN5MK695047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 47,159 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
