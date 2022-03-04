Menu
2021 Nissan Versa

29,608 KM

Details Description Features

$22,994

+ tax & licensing
$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffant

2021 Nissan Versa

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,994

+ taxes & licensing

29,608KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8607689
  Stock #: 3407116
  VIN: 3N1CN8EV1ML874791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,608 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH TO START, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

