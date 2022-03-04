2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$38,994 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 4 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8607692

8607692 Stock #: 3403711P

3403711P VIN: 3VW6T7BU1MM023507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic w/Black Roof

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 22,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Comfort Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.