$38,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-833 793-1431
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI - Air Climatisé, Toit Ouvrant, Sièges Ventilés
Location
Auto Durocher
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
- Listing ID: 8607692
- Stock #: 3403711P
- VIN: 3VW6T7BU1MM023507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,400 KM
Vehicle Description
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION
A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONNED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START
No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.
Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999
*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.
Vehicle Features
