Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

22,400 KM

Details Description Features

$38,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI - Air Climatisé, Toit Ouvrant, Sièges Ventilés

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI - Air Climatisé, Toit Ouvrant, Sièges Ventilés

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8607692
  2. 8607692
  3. 8607692
  4. 8607692
  5. 8607692
  6. 8607692
  7. 8607692
  8. 8607692
  9. 8607692
  10. 8607692
  11. 8607692
  12. 8607692
  13. 8607692
  14. 8607692
  15. 8607692
  16. 8607692
  17. 8607692
  18. 8607692
  19. 8607692
  20. 8607692
  21. 8607692
  22. 8607692
  23. 8607692
  24. 8607692
  25. 8607692
  26. 8607692
  27. 8607692
  28. 8607692
  29. 8607692
  30. 8607692
  31. 8607692
  32. 8607692
  33. 8607692
  34. 8607692
  35. 8607692
  36. 8607692
Contact Seller

$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

22,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8607692
  • Stock #: 3403711P
  • VIN: 3VW6T7BU1MM023507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,400 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONNED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 105,667 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 116,522 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT...
 73,627 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory