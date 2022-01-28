Menu
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

10 KM

Details

$31,994

+ tax & licensing
$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE CHAUFFANT

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE CHAUFFANT

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$31,994

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8254142
  Stock #: 3368413
  VIN: JA4AJVAW1NU601610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

