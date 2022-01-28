$31,994+ tax & licensing
$31,994
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWD CAMÉRA DE RECUL - SIÈGE CHAUFFANT
Location
2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254142
- Stock #: 3368413
- VIN: JA4AJVAW1NU601610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!
Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
