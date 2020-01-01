Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES AWC berline 4 portes CVT

Location

Paquet Nissan

3580, boul. Guillaume Couture, Lévis, QC G6W 6N7

418-838-3838

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4454928
  • Stock #: U1425
  • VIN: JA32V2FW4GU603777
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.paquetnissan.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Lancer-2016-id7658489.html

BLEUTOOTH
CLIMATISEUR ATOMATIQUE
AIR CLIMATISÉ




Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

3580, boul. Guillaume Couture, Lévis, QC G6W 6N7

