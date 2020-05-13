Menu
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Suzanne Roy Ford

844-447-0594

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac XT5

FWD 4dr

Location

61 Route du Président-Kennedy, Lévis, QC G6V 6C7

Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5015574
  • Stock #: L0179F
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS6HZ224122
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.levisford.net/occasion/Cadillac-XT5-2017-id7762461.html

GARANTIE 1AN 15000 KM INCLUT SUR GROUPE MOTOPROPULSEUR INSPECTÉ EN 152 POINTS pour une condition optimale digne d'un vrai concession Ford. NOS HAUTS STANDARDS DE QUALITÉ, LE PLUS GRAND CHOIX AU PAYS, LE MEILLEUR RAPPORT QUALITÉ/PRIX ET UNE APPROCHE SANS PRESSION FONT DE LÉVIS Ford UNE VALEUR SÛRE POUR L'ACHAT DE VOTRE PROCHAINE VOITURE D'OCCASION. FORD,CHEVROLET,CHRYSLER,JEEP,DODGE,RAM,VOLVO,MERCEDES,AUDI,BMW,LANDROVER,HONDA,MAZDA,NISSAN,SUBARU,TOYOTA,MINI,KIA,HYUNDAY,MITSUBISHI,PORSCHE,VOLKWAGEN
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

