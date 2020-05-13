Menu
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 450

450-626-3288

2002 Kia Sportage

2002 Kia Sportage

***AWD,4X4,MAGS,AUTOMATIQUE,BAS KILO***

2002 Kia Sportage

***AWD,4X4,MAGS,AUTOMATIQUE,BAS KILO***

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5023623
  Stock #: E-999
  VIN: KNDJA723X25159583
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
***KIA SPORTAGE 2002***BAS KILOMETRAGE,AWD,4X4,MAGS,AUTOMATIQUE,A/C,4 CYL***


*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

*** KIA SPORTAGE 2002***

-108,000 KM SEULEMENT
-AWD-4X4
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 2.0 LITRES
-INTERIEUR EN TISSU
-VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL
***FAITES VITES UN ESSAIE ROUTIER VOUS CONVAINCRA***


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 a 16h00

ADRESSE : 1012, Boulevard TASCHEREAU,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Points d'ancrage pour sièges d'enfant
  • Traction intégrale
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Console Centrale
  • Cuir sur le bras de vitesse
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Température externe
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Attelage remorque
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

