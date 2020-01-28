Menu
2005 Buick Rendezvous

***CX,AUTOMATIQUE,PNEUS D'HIVER,MAGS,A/C

2005 Buick Rendezvous

***CX,AUTOMATIQUE,PNEUS D'HIVER,MAGS,A/C

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$1,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 290,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4577892
  • Stock #: E-575-E
  • VIN: 3G5DA03E45S506220
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.auto450.com/occasion/Buick-RendezVous-2005-id7636593.html

***BUICK RENDEZ-VOUS CX 2005***AUTOMATIQUE,A/C,MAGS,PNEUS D'HIVER**

*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

***BUICK RENDEZ-VOUS CX 2005***

-290,000 KM
-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 3.4 LITRES
-MAGS
-ENTRÉE AUXILIAIRE
-VOLANT AJUSTABLE
-GROUPES ELECTRIQUE

*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00

ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Console Centrale
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Température externe
  • Console à l'avant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Quatre sièges baquets
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

