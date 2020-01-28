2005 Buick Rendezvous

https://www.auto450.com/occasion/Buick-RendezVous-2005-id7636593.html



***BUICK RENDEZ-VOUS CX 2005***AUTOMATIQUE,A/C,MAGS,PNEUS D'HIVER**



*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***

******************************************************************



***BUICK RENDEZ-VOUS CX 2005***



-290,000 KM

-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES

-MOTEUR DE 3.4 LITRES

-MAGS

-ENTRÉE AUXILIAIRE

-VOLANT AJUSTABLE

-GROUPES ELECTRIQUE



+++ VÉHICULE A PRIX IMBATTABLE

+++ FAITES VITES !!!!





*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***



***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***



***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***



**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**

___________________________________



***AUTO 450***



***450-626-3288***



***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***

HEURES d OUVERTURE :

Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00

Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00

Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00

Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00

Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00

Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00

Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00



ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,

Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9



PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com



Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/



Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/



***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***

***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***

***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***



Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.



***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***



MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX



Garantie



D - Garantie légale uniquement

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Sièges tissu

Coussins gonflables

Odomètre journalier

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Dégivreur de Lunette

Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur

Miroirs électriques

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Console Centrale

Lampes de lecture arrière

Régulateur de température

Rétroviseurs

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Température externe

Console à l'avant

Enjoliveurs

Intérieur Tissus

Quatre sièges baquets

Vitres teintées

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.