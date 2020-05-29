Menu
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 450

450-626-3288

2007 Saturn Ion

2007 Saturn Ion

***COUPÉ,BAS KILOMETRAGE,AUTOMATIQUE***

2007 Saturn Ion

***COUPÉ,BAS KILOMETRAGE,AUTOMATIQUE***

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5089292
  • Stock #: E-806-E
  • VIN: 1G8AN15F37Z171138
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
***SATURN ION 2007 ***BAS KILOMETRAGE,AUTOMATIQUE,A/C,4 CYL,COUPÉ***


*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

*** SATURN ION COUPÉ 2007***

-122,000 KM SEULEMENT
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 2.2 LITRES
-INTERIEUR EN TISSU
-VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL

***FAITES VITES UN ESSAIE ROUTIER VOUS CONVAINCRA***


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 a 16h00

ADRESSE : 1012, Boulevard TASCHEREAU,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses
  • Banquette arrière divisée

