2007 Saturn Ion

+ taxes & licensing
450-626-3288
950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9
450-626-3288
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.auto450.com/occasion/Saturn-Ion-2007-id7779066.html
***SATURN ION 2007 ***BAS KILOMETRAGE,AUTOMATIQUE,A/C,4 CYL,COUPÉ***
*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************
*** SATURN ION COUPÉ 2007***
-122,000 KM SEULEMENT
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 2.2 LITRES
-INTERIEUR EN TISSU
-VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL
***FAITES VITES UN ESSAIE ROUTIER VOUS CONVAINCRA***
*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***
***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***
***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***
**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________
***AUTO 450***
***450-626-3288***
***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 a 16h00
ADRESSE : 1012, Boulevard TASCHEREAU,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9
PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com
Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/
Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/
***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***
Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.
***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***
MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX
Garantie
D - Garantie légale uniquement
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9