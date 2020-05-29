Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 450

450-626-3288

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

***XLT,KINGCAB,4X4,A/C,MAGS***

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

***XLT,KINGCAB,4X4,A/C,MAGS***

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

  1. 5181866
  2. 5181866
  3. 5181866
  4. 5181866
  5. 5181866
  6. 5181866
  7. 5181866
  8. 5181866
  9. 5181866
  10. 5181866
  11. 5181866
  12. 5181866
  13. 5181866
  14. 5181866
  15. 5181866
  16. 5181866
  17. 5181866
Contact Seller

$9,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5181866
  • Stock #: E-804-E
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE5APA43562
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.auto450.com/occasion/Ford-Ranger-2010-id7798411.html

***FINANCEMENT 99,9% D'APPROBATION***FORD RANGER 2010***KINGCAB,4X4,4.0L V6,AUTOMATIQUE,MAGS,A/C***

FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE ++ 1ERE, 2E, 3E CHANCE!!! FINANCEMENT MAISON DISPONIBLE !!!

FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

***FORD RANGER XLT 2010***
-150,000 KM
-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES DE 4.0 LITRES
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-4 PORTES
-KINGCAB
-4X4
-MAGS
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL

****PRÊT A TRAVAILLER!!*****


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00

ADRESSE : 1012, Boulevard TASHEREAU,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX
Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Régulateur de traction (TRAC)
  • Traction intégrale
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Cuir sur le bras de vitesse
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Température externe
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • CREW (4 portes)
  • Attelage remorque
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo
  • Cabine allongée (4 portes)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto 450

2013 Mazda CX-5 **GX...
 166,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion **H...
 211,500 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 182,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto 450

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

Call Dealer

450-626-XXXX

(click to show)

450-626-3288

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory