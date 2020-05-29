Menu
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 450

450-626-3288

2011 Kia Sportage

2011 Kia Sportage

***LX,AWD,BAS KILO,MAGS,BIEN ÉQUIPÉ***

2011 Kia Sportage

***LX,AWD,BAS KILO,MAGS,BIEN ÉQUIPÉ***

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  144,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5132384
  Stock #: E-851-E
  VIN: KNDPBCA21B7092496
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
***FINANCEMENT 99.9% APPROUVÉ***KIA SPORTAGE LX 2011***AWD,BAS KILO,BIEN ÉQUIPÉ,MAGS,BANC CHAUFFANT,BLUETOOTH***


FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE ++ 1ERE, 2E, 3E CHANCE ET MAISON 99% APPROUVÉ

*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***


***KIA SPORTAGE LX 2011***
+++BAS KILOMETRAGE+++

-144,000 KM
-4X4-AWD
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-MOTEUR 4 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 2.4 LITRES
-MAGS
-VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES
-AIR CLIMATISÉ
-COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL
-VITRES TEINTÉES
-GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE
*** VÉHICULE BIEN ÉQUIPÉ N'ATTENDEZ-PLUS!!!***
FAITES VITES !!!!


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE ET
PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES D'OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00

ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Console Centrale
  • Cuir sur le bras de vitesse
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Température externe
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

