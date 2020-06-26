Menu
$8,290

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 450

450-626-3288

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

***AWD,SLE2,MAGS,A/C,CAMERA,BLUETOOTH***

2012 GMC Terrain

***AWD,SLE2,MAGS,A/C,CAMERA,BLUETOOTH***

Location

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$8,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5245154
  Stock #: E-910-H
  VIN: 2GKFLTE54C6148255
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
***FINANCEMENT 99,9% D'APPROBATION***GMC TERRAIN SLE2 2012***AWD,AUTOMATIQUE,MAGS,A/C,CAMERA,BLUETOOTH***

FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE ++ 1ERE, 2E, 3E CHANCE!!! FINANCEMENT MAISON DISPONIBLE !!!

*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

***GMC TERRAIN SLE2 2012***

-165,000 KM
-AWD-4X4
-4 PORTES
-TRANSMISSION AUTOMATIQUE
-MAGS
-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 3.0 LITRES
-VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES
-AIR CLIMATISÉ
-CAMERA DE RECUL
-INTÉRIEUR EN TISSU
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE / CRUISE CONTROL

***FAITES VITES***


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00

ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Système GPS
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Contrôle automatique de la température
  • Cuir sur le bras de vitesse
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Température externe
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Garde-boue
  • Écran multimédia
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto 450

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

