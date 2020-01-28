Menu
2014 Lexus RX 350

**AWD,CUIR,TOIT,SIEGES VENTILÉ,MAGS**

2014 Lexus RX 350

**AWD,CUIR,TOIT,SIEGES VENTILÉ,MAGS**

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

450-626-3288

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4609908
  • Stock #: D-449-H
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5EC226705
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
**FINANCEMENT 99.9% APPROUVÉ**LEXUS RX350 2014****BAS KILOMETRAGE,4X4,TOIT OUVRANT,INTERIEUR EN CUIR,AUTOMATIQUE,MAGS,CLEAN CARPROOF***

FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE ++ 1ERE, 2E, 3E CHANCE ET FINANCEMENT MAISON DISPONIBLE !!!

*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***
******************************************************************

***LEXUS RX350 2014***
++BAS KILOMETRAGE++
++AWD,4X4++
-110,000 KM**SEULEMENT**
-AUTOMATIQUE
-PNEUS D'HIVER
-HAYON ELECTRIQUE
-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES
-MOTEUR DE 3.5 LITRES
-INTERIEUR EN CUIR
-BANC CHAUFFANT ET VENTILÉ
-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-AIR CLIMATISÉ
-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUE
-MAGS
-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE/CRUISE CONTROL
-GROUPES ELECTRIQUE

*** FAITES VITES ***


*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***

***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***

***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***

**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**
___________________________________

***AUTO 450***

***450-626-3288***

***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***
HEURES d OUVERTURE :
Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00
Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00
Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00
Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00
Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00

ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,
Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9

PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com

Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/

Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/

***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***
***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***
***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***

Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.

***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***

MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX

Garantie

D - Garantie légale uniquement
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Barrures de roues
  • Clé intelligente
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage automatique des portes
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Double climatiseur automatique
  • Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Cuir sur le bras de vitesse
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lumières automatiques
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Température externe
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Console à l'avant
  • Quatre sièges baquets
  • Intérieur Similicuir
  • Sièges vinyle
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Hayon électrique
  • Sièges avec fonction mémoire
  • Siège refroidissant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto 450

Auto 450

950 boul. Ste-Foy , Longueuil, QC J4K 1V9

