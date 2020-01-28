2014 Lexus RX 350

https://www.auto450.com/occasion/Lexus-RX_350-2014-id7691342.html



**FINANCEMENT 99.9% APPROUVÉ**LEXUS RX350 2014****BAS KILOMETRAGE,4X4,TOIT OUVRANT,INTERIEUR EN CUIR,AUTOMATIQUE,MAGS,CLEAN CARPROOF***



FINANCEMENT FACILE ET RAPIDE ++ 1ERE, 2E, 3E CHANCE ET FINANCEMENT MAISON DISPONIBLE !!!



*** OUVERT 7 JOURS/5 SOIRS SEMAINE*** ***450-626-3288***

******************************************************************



***LEXUS RX350 2014***

++BAS KILOMETRAGE++

++AWD,4X4++

-110,000 KM**SEULEMENT**

-AUTOMATIQUE

-PNEUS D'HIVER

-HAYON ELECTRIQUE

-MOTEUR 6 CYLINDRES

-MOTEUR DE 3.5 LITRES

-INTERIEUR EN CUIR

-BANC CHAUFFANT ET VENTILÉ

-MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES

-AIR CLIMATISÉ

-PORTES ÉLECTRIQUE

-MAGS

-RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE/CRUISE CONTROL

-GROUPES ELECTRIQUE



*** FAITES VITES ***





*** MEMBRE AMVOQ, RAPPORT CARPROOF DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE***



***FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE ET MAISON 100% APPROUVÉ ET GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE***



***1e, 2e, 3e, 4e CHANCE AU CRÉDIT***



**MEMBRE DE L'AMVOQ**

___________________________________



***AUTO 450***



***450-626-3288***



***OUVERTS 7 JOURS SUR 7***

HEURES d OUVERTURE :

Lundi : 9h00 à 20h00

Mardi : 9h00 à 20h00

Mercredi : 9h00 à 20h00

Jeudi : 9h00 à 20h00

Vendredi : 9h00 à 20h00

Samedi : 10h00 à 16h00

Dimanche : 10h00 à 16h00



ADRESSE : 950, Boulevard Ste-Foy,

Longueuil, Québec, J4K 1V9



PAR COURRIEL: ventes@auto450.com



Suivez-nous sur FACEBOOK : AUTO 450 https://www.facebook.com/auto450/



Visitez notre SITE WEB : https://www.auto450.com/



***VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX ET INTERACT ACCEPTÉES***

***Financement 1ere, 2e et 3e chance au crédit et garanties disponibles***

***Plusieurs autres véhicules disponibles***



Le calcul de paiement mentionné dans cette annonce est basé sur un taux d'intérêt de financement régulier à 6.9% et inclus une garantie mécanique de base.



***Bien que nous nous efforcions autant que possible d'assurer l'exactitude de ces informations, nous ne sommes pas responsables de toute erreur ou omission contenue dans cette page.***



MOTS CLEFS; HONDA TOYOTA BMW AUDI VOLKSWAGEN TURBO MERCEDES NISSAN GM PICKUP RAM 1500 F150 JEEP FORD DODGE CHRYSLER PRET RABAIS CRÉDIT ÉCHANGE EXPORT EXPORTATION BAS KILOMÉTRAGE CARPROOF SPORT PERFORMANCE LIQUIDATION CERTIFIÉ TAXI UBER AUTO450 ZONE LONGUEUIL ST-HUBERT BROSSARD MONTREAL BOUCHERVILLE INSPECTION BAS PRIX



Garantie



D - Garantie légale uniquement

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Pare-chocs de couleur assortie

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Sièges tissu

Phares haute intensité

4 Roues motrices

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Siège mémoire

Barrures de roues

Clé intelligente

Contrôle de traction

Coussins gonflables

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Traction intégrale

Verrouillage automatique des portes

Verrouillage sans clé

Verrous de roue antivol

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Chargeur de CD

Dégivreur de Lunette

Dégivreur de lunette arrière

Double climatiseur automatique

Miroirs ajustables de l'intérieur

Miroirs électriques

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Appuie-bras central

Console Centrale

Cuir sur le bras de vitesse

Déverrouillage à distance

Lumières automatiques

Phares aux Xénon

Porte-gobelet

Régulateur de température

Rétroviseurs

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Siège Baquet

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Sièges inclinables

Température externe

Jantes en Aluminium

Console à l'avant

Quatre sièges baquets

Intérieur Similicuir

Sièges vinyle

Vitres teintées

Attelage remorque

Hayon électrique

Sièges avec fonction mémoire

Siège refroidissant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.