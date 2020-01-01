1119, Boul. Taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 2X6
450-928-9900
+ taxes & licensing
http://www.adfauto.com/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2014-id7665401.html
Nissan Sentra SR 2014
2014 NISSAN SENTRA SR, AUTOMATIQUE,TOIT OUVRANT,NAVIGATION 2014 NISSAN SENTRA SR, AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, XM RADIO, ET PLUS...FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE 1-2-3 IÈME CHANCE DE CRÉDIT 100% APPROUVÉ, POSSIBILITÉ DE 5 ANS DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE (DÉTAILS EN SUCCURSALE). WWW.ADFAUTO.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1119, Boul. Taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 2X6