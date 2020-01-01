Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

SR

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR

ADF Auto

1119, Boul. Taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 2X6

450-928-9900

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4485504
  • Stock #: ADF4501A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1EL637253
Exterior Colour
Graphite Shadow Metallic
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Nissan Sentra SR 2014

2014 NISSAN SENTRA SR, AUTOMATIQUE,TOIT OUVRANT,NAVIGATION 2014 NISSAN SENTRA SR, AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, XM RADIO, ET PLUS...FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE SUR PLACE 1-2-3 IÈME CHANCE DE CRÉDIT 100% APPROUVÉ, POSSIBILITÉ DE 5 ANS DE GARANTIE PROLONGÉE (DÉTAILS EN SUCCURSALE). WWW.ADFAUTO.COM
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques

ADF Auto

ADF Auto

1119, Boul. Taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 2X6

