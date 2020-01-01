Menu
2015 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, Si

2015 Honda Civic

4 portes, boîte manuelle, Si

Auto Élégance Sélect

828 boul taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 5B6

866-293-0186

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,058KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4515177
  • Stock #: HON201192
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E56FH201192
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2015 HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN 2.4L W/NAVIGATION EN SUPERBE CONDITION MECANIQUE ET ESTHETIQUE!!!! RETOUR DE LOCATION DE CHEZ HONDA CANADA, 1 SEUL PROPRIETAIRE, BLANC/ROUGE, 127058KM, AILERON, CAMERAS DE RECULE ET LATERAL, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE, JANTES ALUMINIUM ET PLUS.....A VOIR!!!!!!GARANTIE ET INSPECTION INCLUSES, POSSIBILITE D'AJOUTER UNE GARANTIE PROLONGEE , FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE MAISON 1E 2E 3E CHANCE DE CREDIT DISPONIBLE, AUCUN CAS DE CREDIT REFUSE, www.autoeleganceselect.ca ou www.autoeleganceselect.com ,
autoeleganceselect@hotmail.com , bureau
:(450)748-4949, Sans frais :1-(877)302-1684, cell :(514)573-7344 , fax
:(450)748-1213 au 828 Boul Taschereau
longueuil Québec J4K 5B6
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Système GPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

