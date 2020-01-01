828 boul taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 5B6
866-293-0186
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7672467.html
2015 HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN 2.4L W/NAVIGATION EN SUPERBE CONDITION MECANIQUE ET ESTHETIQUE!!!! RETOUR DE LOCATION DE CHEZ HONDA CANADA, 1 SEUL PROPRIETAIRE, BLANC/ROUGE, 127058KM, AILERON, CAMERAS DE RECULE ET LATERAL, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE, JANTES ALUMINIUM ET PLUS.....A VOIR!!!!!!GARANTIE ET INSPECTION INCLUSES, POSSIBILITE D'AJOUTER UNE GARANTIE PROLONGEE , FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE MAISON 1E 2E 3E CHANCE DE CREDIT DISPONIBLE, AUCUN CAS DE CREDIT REFUSE, www.autoeleganceselect.ca ou www.autoeleganceselect.com ,
autoeleganceselect@hotmail.com , bureau
:(450)748-4949, Sans frais :1-(877)302-1684, cell :(514)573-7344 , fax
:(450)748-1213 au 828 Boul Taschereau
longueuil Québec J4K 5B6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
828 boul taschereau, Longueuil, QC J4K 5B6