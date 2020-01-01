https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7672467.html



2015 HONDA CIVIC SI SEDAN 2.4L W/NAVIGATION EN SUPERBE CONDITION MECANIQUE ET ESTHETIQUE!!!! RETOUR DE LOCATION DE CHEZ HONDA CANADA, 1 SEUL PROPRIETAIRE, BLANC/ROUGE, 127058KM, AILERON, CAMERAS DE RECULE ET LATERAL, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE, JANTES ALUMINIUM ET PLUS.....A VOIR!!!!!!GARANTIE ET INSPECTION INCLUSES, POSSIBILITE D'AJOUTER UNE GARANTIE PROLONGEE , FINANCEMENT BANCAIRE MAISON 1E 2E 3E CHANCE DE CREDIT DISPONIBLE, AUCUN CAS DE CREDIT REFUSE, www.autoeleganceselect.ca ou www.autoeleganceselect.com ,

autoeleganceselect@hotmail.com , bureau

:(450)748-4949, Sans frais :1-(877)302-1684, cell :(514)573-7344 , fax

:(450)748-1213 au 828 Boul Taschereau

longueuil Québec J4K 5B6

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Toit ouvrant en verre

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Système GPS

