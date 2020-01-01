2015 Mazda CX-5

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7667711.html



Transmission automatique 6 rapports, traction intrale, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, sellerie de cuir, syste de navigation, syste de son Bose, climatiseur deux zones, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, sie ectrique avec fonction moire, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...

Jamais accident1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!

Admissible au programme Mazda certifi

Financement facile.

Livraison rapide.

Tr bien entretenu.

-----------------------

6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, leather trimmed, navigation system, Bose sound system, dual zone automatic climate control, backup camera, cruise control, heated seats, power seat with memory function, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...

Accident free.

1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!

Easy financing.

Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.

Fast delivery.

Very well maintained.

Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Radio HD

Aluminium

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Surveillance de langle mort

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Vitres teintées

