Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD GT AUTO AWD NAVIGATION TOIT CUIR MAGS BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda CX-5

AWD GT AUTO AWD NAVIGATION TOIT CUIR MAGS BOSE

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

  1. 4491756
  2. 4491756
  3. 4491756
  4. 4491756
  5. 4491756
  6. 4491756
  7. 4491756
  8. 4491756
  9. 4491756
  10. 4491756
  11. 4491756
  12. 4491756
  13. 4491756
  14. 4491756
  15. 4491756
  16. 4491756
  17. 4491756
  18. 4491756
  19. 4491756
  20. 4491756
  21. 4491756
  22. 4491756
  23. 4491756
  24. 4491756
  25. 4491756
  26. 4491756
  27. 4491756
  28. 4491756
  29. 4491756
  30. 4491756
  31. 4491756
  32. 4491756
  33. 4491756
Contact Seller

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,654KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4491756
  • Stock #: 191112TA
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY5F0468288
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7667711.html

Transmission automatique 6 rapports, traction intrale, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, sellerie de cuir, syste de navigation, syste de son Bose, climatiseur deux zones, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, sie ectrique avec fonction moire, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Jamais accident1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, leather trimmed, navigation system, Bose sound system, dual zone automatic climate control, backup camera, cruise control, heated seats, power seat with memory function, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2016 Mazda CX-3 GX A...
 91,834 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry SE...
 102,944 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 52,162 KM
$10,977 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message