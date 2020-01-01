Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Optima

LX+ AUTO AIR CRUISE CARPLAY DÉMARREUR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX+ AUTO AIR CRUISE CARPLAY DÉMARREUR

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

  1. 4430157
  2. 4430157
  3. 4430157
  4. 4430157
  5. 4430157
  6. 4430157
  7. 4430157
  8. 4430157
  9. 4430157
  10. 4430157
  11. 4430157
  12. 4430157
  13. 4430157
  14. 4430157
  15. 4430157
  16. 4430157
  17. 4430157
  18. 4430157
  19. 4430157
  20. 4430157
  21. 4430157
  22. 4430157
  23. 4430157
  24. 4430157
  25. 4430157
  26. 4430157
  27. 4430157
  28. 4430157
  29. 4430157
  30. 4430157
  31. 4430157
  32. 4430157
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,742KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4430157
  • Stock #: 191106A
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L34GG081290
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Optima-c7653501.html

Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Carplay, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, air conditioning, backup camera, cuise control, heated seats, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Carplay, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Siège mémoire
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 24,128 KM
$65,977 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 32,352 KM
$24,477 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 59,686 KM
$12,977 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message