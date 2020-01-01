2016 Kia Optima

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7
1-844-232-9338
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Optima-c7653501.html
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Carplay, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, air conditioning, backup camera, cuise control, heated seats, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Carplay, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7