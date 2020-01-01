2016 Kia Optima

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Optima-c7653501.html



Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Carplay, Bluetooth, port USB,...

Balance de garantie.

Jamais accident

1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!

Financement facile.

Livraison rapide.

Tr bien entretenu.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Siège mémoire

Aluminium

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Rétroviseurs

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Volant chauffant

