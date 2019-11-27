Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AUTO DÉMARREUR AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS AUTO DÉMARREUR AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

  1. 4390407
  2. 4390407
  3. 4390407
  4. 4390407
  5. 4390407
  6. 4390407
  7. 4390407
  8. 4390407
  9. 4390407
  10. 4390407
  11. 4390407
  12. 4390407
  13. 4390407
  14. 4390407
  15. 4390407
  16. 4390407
  17. 4390407
  18. 4390407
  19. 4390407
  20. 4390407
  21. 4390407
  22. 4390407
  23. 4390407
  24. 4390407
  25. 4390407
  26. 4390407
  27. 4390407
Contact Seller

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,206KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390407
  • Stock #: 5888
  • VIN: JM1DKBB72G0125089
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-3-c7645931.html

Transmission automatique 6 rapports, rulateur de vitesse, climatiseur, cama de recul, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.Balance de garantie.
1 seul propriaire.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
Only 1 owner.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2013 Kia Rio LX+ AUT...
 95,571 KM
$5,977 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 73,229 KM
$20,977 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 1,552 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message