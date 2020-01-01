Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD AUTO AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX AWD AUTO AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,834KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4480818
  • Stock #: 5900
  • VIN: JM1DKBB7XG0121940
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, traction intrale, rulateur de vitesse, climatiseur, cama de recul, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.Balance de garantie.
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique

