2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD AUTO CRUISE CUIR TOIT MAGS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD AUTO CRUISE CUIR TOIT MAGS

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,879KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4390395
  • Stock #: 5886
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY3G0729001
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Balance de garantie.
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, traction intrale, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, phares antibrouillard, sellerie de cuir, syste de navigation, syste de son Bose, climatiseur deux zones, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, sies ectrique avec fonction moire, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,..
Jamais accident
1 seul propriaire.
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, leather-trimmed seats, navigation system, Bose sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, backup camera, cruise control, heated seats, power seat with memory function, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Only 1 owner.
Very well maintained.
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

