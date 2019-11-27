2016 Mazda CX-5

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7
Balance de garantie.
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, traction intrale, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, phares antibrouillard, sellerie de cuir, syste de navigation, syste de son Bose, climatiseur deux zones, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, sies ectrique avec fonction moire, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,..
Jamais accident
1 seul propriaire.
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
6-speed automatic transmission, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, leather-trimmed seats, navigation system, Bose sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, backup camera, cruise control, heated seats, power seat with memory function, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Only 1 owner.
Very well maintained.
