2016 Mazda CX-5

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7645930.html



Transmission automatique 6 rapports, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, phares antibrouillard, climatiseur, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sie ectrique, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.

Balance de garantie.

Jamais accident

1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!

Admissible au programme Mazda certifi

Financement facile.

Tr bien entretenu.

-----------------------

6-speed automatic transmission, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, air conditioning, backup camera, cruise control, power seat, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...Still under warranty.

Accident free.

1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!

Easy financing.

Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.

Fast delivery.

Very well maintained.

Windows MOONROOF

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Radio HD

Aluminium

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Surveillance de langle mort

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Siège à réglage électrique

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.