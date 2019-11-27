Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD AUTO DEMARREUR CRUISE TOIT BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD AUTO DEMARREUR CRUISE TOIT BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

  1. 4390404
  2. 4390404
  3. 4390404
  4. 4390404
  5. 4390404
  6. 4390404
  7. 4390404
  8. 4390404
  9. 4390404
  10. 4390404
  11. 4390404
  12. 4390404
  13. 4390404
  14. 4390404
  15. 4390404
  16. 4390404
  17. 4390404
  18. 4390404
  19. 4390404
  20. 4390404
  21. 4390404
  22. 4390404
  23. 4390404
  24. 4390404
  25. 4390404
  26. 4390404
  27. 4390404
  28. 4390404
  29. 4390404
  30. 4390404
Contact Seller

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,148KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390404
  • Stock #: 5874
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY1G0919543
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7645930.html

Transmission automatique 6 rapports, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, phares antibrouillard, climatiseur, cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sie ectrique, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.
Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, air conditioning, backup camera, cruise control, power seat, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port,...Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2013 Kia Rio LX+ AUT...
 95,571 KM
$5,977 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 73,229 KM
$20,977 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 1,552 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message