Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS TOIT CRUISE AIR MAGS FOG BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS TOIT CRUISE AIR MAGS FOG BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

  1. 4390413
  2. 4390413
  3. 4390413
  4. 4390413
  5. 4390413
  6. 4390413
  7. 4390413
  8. 4390413
  9. 4390413
  10. 4390413
  11. 4390413
  12. 4390413
  13. 4390413
  14. 4390413
  15. 4390413
  16. 4390413
  17. 4390413
  18. 4390413
  19. 4390413
  20. 4390413
  21. 4390413
  22. 4390413
  23. 4390413
  24. 4390413
  25. 4390413
  26. 4390413
  27. 4390413
  28. 4390413
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,912KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4390413
  • Stock #: 5875
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L79GM243256
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7645932.html

Transmission manuelle 6 rapports, toit ouvrant, jantes en alliage, phares antibrouillard, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,... Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed manual transmission, sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lights, air conditioning, backup camera, cuise control, heated seats, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2013 Kia Rio LX+ AUT...
 95,571 KM
$5,977 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 73,229 KM
$20,977 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 1,552 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message