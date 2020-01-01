Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO AIR CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Planete Mazda

Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,285KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4444413
  Stock #: 5894
  VIN: 3MZBM1U77GM238474
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, rulateur de vitesse, climatiseur, cama de recul, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.
Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Balance de garantie.
Financement facile.
Jamais accident
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Enjoliveurs

Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

