2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AIR CRUIS NAVIGATION MAGS BLUETOOTH

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS AIR CRUIS NAVIGATION MAGS BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,537KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444419
  • Stock #: 5895
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L74GM254679
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7655323.html

Transmission manuelle 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed manual transmission, alloy wheels, air conditioning, backup camera, cuise control, heated seats, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

