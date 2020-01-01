2016 Mazda MAZDA3

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7663494.html



Transmission automatique 6 rapports, rulateur de vitesse, climatiseur, cama de recul, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.Balance de garantie.

Jamais accident

1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!

Admissible au programme Mazda certifi

Balance de garantie.

Financement facile.

Livraison rapide.

Tr bien entretenu.

-----------------------

6-speed manual transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.

Still under warranty.

Accident free.

1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!

Easy financing.

Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.

Fast delivery.

Very well maintained.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Cache bagages

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Radio HD

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Enjoliveurs

