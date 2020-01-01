Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AIR CRUISE CAMÉRA DE RECUL BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AIR CRUISE CAMÉRA DE RECUL BLUETOOTH

Location

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

Contact Seller

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,772KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4475679
  • Stock #: 5901
  • VIN: 3MZBM1K75GM283920
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7663494.html

Transmission automatique 6 rapports, rulateur de vitesse, climatiseur, cama de recul, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,.Balance de garantie.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Balance de garantie.
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed manual transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, backup camera, power group, steering-wheel mounted audio control, Bluetooth, USB port,.
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Enjoliveurs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planete Mazda

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 75,820 KM
$13,477 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 98,513 KM
$4,877 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 36,515 KM
$13,777 + tax & lic
Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-844-232-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-232-9338

Send A Message