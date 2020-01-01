Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

GS AUTO AIR CRUISE MAGS BLUETOOTH

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS AUTO AIR CRUISE MAGS BLUETOOTH

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,264KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4491765
  • Stock #: 20047A
  • VIN: JM1DKDC77J0301961
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatis cama de recul, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, volant chauffant, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
1 seul propriaire.
Jamais accident
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, air conditioning, rear view camera, cruise control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power pack, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port, ...
Still under warranty.
Accident free.
Only 1 owner.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Cache bagages
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Volant chauffant

Planete Mazda

Planete Mazda

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

