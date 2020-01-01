2018 Mazda MAZDA3

CONTACTEZ-NOUS, Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatisautomatique, cama de recul, sellerie de simili-cuir, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, volant chauffant, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
1 seul propriaire.
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Balance de garantie.
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, rear view camera, imitation leather upholstery, cruise control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power pack, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port, etc. .
Still under warranty.
Only 1 owner.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
