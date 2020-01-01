Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50IME ANNIVERSAIRE AUTO AIR MAGS CRUISE GPS

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50IME ANNIVERSAIRE AUTO AIR MAGS CRUISE GPS

Planete Mazda

Mascouche, QC J7L 3X7

1-844-232-9338

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,816KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4491735
  Stock #: 19506A
  VIN: JM1BN1V73J1187087
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatisautomatique, cama de recul, sellerie de simili-cuir, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, volant chauffant, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...
Balance de garantie.
1 seul propriaire.
1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!
Admissible au programme Mazda certifi
Balance de garantie.
Financement facile.
Livraison rapide.
Tr bien entretenu.
-----------------------
6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, rear view camera, imitation leather upholstery, cruise control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power pack, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port, etc. .
Still under warranty.
Only 1 owner.
1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!
Easy financing.
Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.
Fast delivery.
Very well maintained.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Radio HD
  • Aluminium
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

