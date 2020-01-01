2018 Mazda MAZDA3

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7667714.html



Transmission automatique 6 rapports, jantes en alliage, air climatisautomatique, cama de recul, sellerie de simili-cuir, rulateur de vitesse, sies chauffants, volant chauffant, groupe ectrique, commandes audio monts au volant, Bluetooth, port USB,...

Balance de garantie.

1 seul propriaire.

1re... 2e... 3e... chance au crit Plane Mazda a la solution!

Admissible au programme Mazda certifi

Balance de garantie.

Financement facile.

Livraison rapide.

Tr bien entretenu.

-----------------------

6-speed automatic transmission, alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, rear view camera, imitation leather upholstery, cruise control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power pack, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth, USB port, etc. .

Still under warranty.

Only 1 owner.

1st, 2nd and 3rd chance at credit. Plane Mazda has the solution!

Easy financing.

Eligible to Mazda certified pre-owned program.

Fast delivery.

Very well maintained.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Radio HD

Aluminium

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête

Surveillance de langle mort

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

Rétroviseur électrique

Rétroviseurs chauffants

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Volant chauffant

