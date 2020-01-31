Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr Sport -Ltd,A/C

2010 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr Sport -Ltd,A/C

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-432-4252

$4,885

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,504KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4649433
  • Stock #: 3524-202
  • VIN: 1j4nt2gb8ad569635
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans !
NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Console à l'avant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Hyundai St-Jérôme

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

