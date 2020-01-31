Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Sport,TOIT,A/C,CRUISE

2011 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Sport,TOIT,A/C,CRUISE

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-432-4252

$7,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,894KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4649436
  • Stock #: 3896-201
  • VIN: 2T3RF4DV9BW084210
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Bleu
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans !
NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus

Hyundai St-Jérôme

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

