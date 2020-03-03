Menu
2012 Ford F-150

* 4WD SuperCab XLT XTR * V6 3.6L ECOBOOST *

2012 Ford F-150

* 4WD SuperCab XLT XTR * V6 3.6L ECOBOOST *

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,967KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4775058
  • Stock #: u92101
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET2CKE00746
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
* 4WD SuperCab XLT XTR * V6 3.6L ECOBOOST * A/C * BOITE LEER * JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ * ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Équipement de remorquage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

