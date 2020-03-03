Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

* GL * GR ELECT * A/C * BLUETOOTH *

2013 Hyundai Elantra

* GL * GR ELECT * A/C * BLUETOOTH *

Location

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,319KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752222
  • Stock #: 35191
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH175705
Exterior Colour
Brun
Interior Colour
Gris pâle
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
* GL * MANUELLE * GR ELECT * A/C * BLUETOOTH * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS * JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ * UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE * ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Phares halogènes
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

