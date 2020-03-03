Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

* GL * GR ELECT * A/C * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS *

2015 Hyundai Elantra

* GL * GR ELECT * A/C * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS *

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,143KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711410
  • Stock #: u9209
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0FH597920
Exterior Colour
Brun
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2015-id7713180.html

* GL * AUTOMATIQUE * GR ELECT * A/C * CRUISE * SIEGES CHAUFFANTS * ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

