2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Auto GL,A/C,CRUISE,BLUETOOTH,BANC CHAUFFANTS

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Auto GL,A/C,CRUISE,BLUETOOTH,BANC CHAUFFANTS

Location

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-432-4252

$10,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,015KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786113
  • Stock #: u1865
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae1fh587915
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaistjerome.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2015-id7729136.html

PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans ! NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

(click to show)

